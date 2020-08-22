TROON, Scotland — Her ranking close to No. 400, Sophia Popov was pushing a trolley for her best friend at an LPGA Tour event in the United States three weeks ago.

On Sunday, she’ll take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s British Open.

Popov set up what could be a life-changing day on the links of Royal Troon in southwest Scotland by shooting a bogey-free, 4-under 67 that tied the low score of the third round on Saturday.

The 27-year-old German was 4 under overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two, after both shot 69 to move into a tie for second place at 1 under.

Popov only qualified for the British Open because of a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, she was playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in Phoenix last week, tying for second, as she looks to regain her playing status on the LPGA Tour that she lost – by one stroke – at Q-School last season.

She has been the epitome of consistency at Troon and steered largely clear of trouble on Saturday to score the first bogey-free round of the tournament on a day when the wind relented somewhat, leading to the lowest scores of the week.

Popov made eagle at the par-5 fourth hole after hitting driver from the fairway to within 8 feet, and added birdies at Nos. 12 and 17. Also key was a long par putt at No. 11 that maintained her momentum.

If she holds her nerve on Sunday, she could become the first female major winner from Germany.

“Now it’s just me vs. pressure and shot-making in the right moments,” said Popov, who is currently ranked No. 304 and is playing her first British Open since 2011.

“There are going to be a lot of nerves tomorrow,” she added. “It’s a position I have never been in, so we will have to see how it goes and play one shot at a time.”

At No. 138 in the world, Suwannapura would be another unlikely winner, though her chances were hurt by a bogey on No. 18. She will also rue missing a short par putt at No. 15 for the only other bogey in her round.

The eighth-ranked Lee is the most high profile of the three main contenders, but is also looking for her first major title.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Connor Syme of Scotland and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden were tied for the lead – three shots clear of the field – after the third round of the Wales Open.

Syme, seeking his first professional title, birdied the last hole for the third time this week to shoot a 1-under 70 and join Soderberg at 7 under overall.

Soderberg shot a bogey-free 68 as he searches for his second victory on the tour, after the European Masters last year.

Sami Valimaki of Finland is third after a 67, the best round of the day.

Edoardo Molinari (68) and Thomas Pieters (69) were a shot further back at Celtic Manor, which was also the host of last week’s Celtic Classic.

Sam Horsfield slipped away in his bid for a third win in four starts. The English golfer struggled to a 77 and was in 75th place at 8 over.

