I’m supporting Joe Biden for president because he is compassionate, smart and experienced. He has the ego strength to appoint a diverse group of smart, public service-minded people to his team and Cabinet.

Biden won’t stack the courts with partisan automatons recommended by the Federalist Society. He’ll re-staff federal agencies with experts and appoint managers who actually know how to run large agencies, not big donors, possible future business partners, or favorites of the religious right wing or white supremacists.

Biden also has the mental stability and temperament plus the expertise to appoint a strong team to mend international relationships and improve national security and collaborate on world problems like climate change and pandemics.

I know, Biden is an old, rich, white guy who got his spoiled son good jobs, bumbling and inarticulate, too huggy and not as progressive on certain issues as I’d like – although that’s because Americans in general, at least the ones who vote, aren’t as progressive as I’d like. (We progressives need to get better at convincing people that the progressive policy agenda is preferable.)

But he likes and respects women, people of color and democracy, and he has the coalition building chops to work with Congress to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, rein in the pandemic and recession, get affordable health insurance for every American and restart efforts to tackle climate change and pollution (green jobs!).

I’m not expecting perfect, and I don’t think the presidency or political change comes down to one person.

Lisa Morris

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: