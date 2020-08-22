I am writing in support of returning Republican Susan Collins to the U.S. Senate. She has been rated the most bipartisan senator in this divided Congress, and we need her voice of reason now more than ever.

I am concerned about a piece of campaign mail I received last week, saying Sen. Collins had changed and is no longer bipartisan because she’s voted for all of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. That is misleading when, in fact, she also voted for all of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominees. And she bucked her party by supporting hearings on the nomination of Merrick Garland. She has, further, voted for a number of lower court nominees who support Roe v. Wade.

No, Sen. Collins has not changed. The political climate in Congress and the country has changed, and not for the better. There seems to be very little room for difference of opinion, for collaboration, cooperation and compromise. Susan Collins has demonstrated those qualities, and just imagine what could be accomplished if others followed her lead.

Sen. Collins continues to do her thoughtful due diligence keeping in mind the rule of law and what is good for Maine and the country, not what will advance her party’s agenda. She is absolutely the voice I want in Washington, and we need the balance. The need is great. I hope you will join me in voting for Sen. Susan Collins.

Connie Byron

Harpswell

