I’ve heard many people criticize teachers and their decision to stay home in an effort to keep themselves and their own families safe.

I’m a teacher and I’m going back to school and can’t wait to meet my sixth-grade students. But as a Type 1 diabetic for 35 years, I had to weigh this decision very heavily with input from four of my doctors. It’s not that I “didn’t feel like going back” – returning to school as someone who is high risk was a terrifying prospect.

I’ve seen bumper stickers that say, “(Expletive) Mills.” (A lot of kids can read – are these the same people worried about kids’ well-being?) I’ve heard many people refer to Gov. Mills as a “Nazi.” (Maybe look that one up before tossing such a term around.)

I know people are frustrated over rules in place because of this pandemic, but I’m an educator returning to school and I hope it will enable some parents to return to work. I’d not have returned had I not felt so safe; my safety is a result of Gov. Mills’ leadership and Maine’s very low COVID-19 numbers. Something to consider before calling people Nazis.

Nicole Petit Wiesendanger

South Portland

