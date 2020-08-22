At a recent rally in Wisconsin, President Trump said, “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”
I call on Sen. Susan Collins and other leaders of the Republican Party to loudly and publicly refute this claim. I also call on them to contradict President Trump’s frequent assertions that voting by mail is subject to fraud. He is obviously trying to sow distrust of the American election system. This might be the most dangerous thing he has done in his 3½ years in office.
Trust in the integrity of election process is more important than the outcome of any one election. I call on thoughtful Republican leaders and donors to demand that the president stop telling these lies. We need all Americans to trust the outcomes of our famously fair and transparent elections.
Kevin Carley
Portland
