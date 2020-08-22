BATH — The international president of the Machinists union saluted striking workers for standing up against Bath Iron Works on Saturday, before voting wraps up on a proposed three-year contract.
Robert Martinez Jr. said the 4,300 production workers represented by Machinists Local S6 showed that “no one pushes this union or our membership around.” Union members joined him in chanting, “No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace!”
“They will remember how in 2020, during the middle of a pandemic, Local S6 fought and won against corporate greed,” he said.
Bath Iron Works is a major shipbuilder for the Navy and a major employer with 6,800 workers.
Machinists’ Local S6 went on strike two months ago over the hiring of subcontractors and changes in work rules that affected seniority.
Voting began Friday on the new proposal that the union negotiating committee unanimously endorsed. Voting wraps up Sunday.
The proposed contract includes 3 percent pay raises for each year. It also requires mediated discussions between the union and company to get caught up.
