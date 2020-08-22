LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Saturday for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

“I was just trying to play hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously it was an early game today, we played at 1 p.m., (when) usually we’re not as focused, when the game starts, we’re kind of a little bit lazy. I was trying to set the tone, play hard, guard my guy, take that individual challenge with my guy, trying to be active. I was just trying to be all over the place.”

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Game 3 included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams, who were both ejected after exchanging shoves. The incident occurred as both players were heading back up the floor after battling for rebounding position.

Ennis had been in the starting lineup for Orlando, which already was playing without forwards Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon, guard Michael Carter-Williams and center Mo Bamba due to a variety of injuries and illnesses. Williams is part of the Bucks’ strong group of reserves.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

NOTES

NICK NURSE, coach of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, has been selected the NBA’s coach of the year, the league announced Saturday.

Nurse led the Raptors, who lost star Kawhi Leonard in free agency, to the second-best record in the NBA, surpassing preseason expectations for Toronto. Nurse, who was named the developmental league coach of the year in 2011, is the first person to win the award in both leagues.

He received 90 of the 100 possible first-place votes, beating out Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan.

