STRATTON – Jacqueline “Jackie” Pamela Laskey-Munzer, 69, passed away with her family by her side on August 13, 2020 at a Maine Medical Center. She was born in Portland on Oct. 29, 1950, the daughter of Clarence and Rachel (Lemontagne) Laskey. She was predeceased by her mother. Jackie grew up in South Windham and spent most of her adult life living in Carrabassett Valley. She was employed as a school bus driver for the Town of Windham and MSAD 58 communities. She enjoyed painting, gardening, cooking, crocheting, crafting and creating her Halloween costumes. Her greatest joy was singing karaoke at The Stratton Plaza and in NC with Guy and Sarah Woods. She loved spending time with her family and close friends. In addition to her father, Jackie is survived by her son, Anthony Perkins and his wife Denise and their children, Kara, Jayson, Derek (Sabrina) Nick (Maddy); daughter, Rebecca Jackson and her husband Brian and their children, Antonio, Brianna and Brian, Jr.; her brother, Tom Laskey and his children, Jessica and Tom, Jr.; five great-grandsons, another due in December.A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, Maine. Reception immediately following at South Windham Community Church Hall, 31 Main St., Windham. To express condolences or participate in Jackie’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous