TENNIS

Andy Murray first match in nine months came at the first ATP tournament for anyone in five months, as he earned a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-1 victory over Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open on Saturday in New York.

The men’s tennis tour had been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The resumption came at a hard-court event moved from its home in Ohio to the site of the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31.

Murray moved into a second-round test against No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev. Other men who advanced Saturday included No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime, two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson, Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka

The women’s tour returned earlier this month. Among Saturday’s first-round results was No. 13 seed Maria Sakkari’s 6-1, 6-3 win over 16-year-old Coco Gauff, while No. 9 Elena Rybakina was eliminated by Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

BASKETBALL

WNBA: A’ja Wilson scored nine of her 23 points in the second quarter as the Las Vegas Aces (11-3) pulled away for good in an 82-74 win over the Seattle Storm (11-3) in Bradenton, Florida.

Wilson also finished with 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle with a season-high 29 points and a career-best 18 rebounds.

