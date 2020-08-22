This morning, we are showing two Maine balloon pilots and their balloons in a virtual launch. One balloon will be piloted by Jim Rodrique of Androscoggin Balloon Adventures in Lewiston and the other piloted by Derald Young of Damn Yankee Balloons in Dixfield.

It’s our tribute to the Great Falls Balloon Festival, which had to cancel it’s 2020 festival because of the pandemic.

Special thanks to Androscoggin Balloon Adventures in Lewiston (207-783-4574) and Damn Yankee Balloons in Dixfield (207-562-7562).

