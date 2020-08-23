Artists and graphic designers have until Thursday to submit designs for creative messaging to be displayed around the city to promote its public health campaign.

The campaign, which is still being formulated, will focus on encouraging people to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines during the pandemic and combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The city was the recipient of funds from the Keep Maine Healthy grant from the state as part of COVID relief, and we plan to create messaging and materials that will remind our residents and visitors of the precautions they should continue to take to keep our numbers low in Maine,” said city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

Those precautions include wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing and knowing the warning signs of COVID-19, as well as where to go for care. The designs must reflect those messages and will also be used in businesses, like restaurants.

Creative Portland, which is handling the submissions, is seeking both large- and smaller-scale designs.

The smaller designs, which should encourage people to comply with CDC guidelines, must be visible from 20 yards away and adaptable to a variety of sizes. This design will be transferred to a stencil or silk screen and placed on various materials like wood, cement, brick, cloth and more. Each artist selected will be paid $750 for up to two designs.

The large-scale designs will be installed on a building facade or the street, and artists must send dimensions of their design along with the application. The request asks: “What impactful message can you convey to protect your neighbor, be mindful of others, and/or to show you care about your safety? As businesses reopen, how can we remind each other to be responsible. Do you have a visual message? Use words or a visual design.” Artists will also be paid $750 for these designs, if selected.

Creative Portland is also taking applications from artists interested in helping to paint and execute the final designs in September. Participants must be at least 16 years old and will be paid $100 per day for up to six hours of work. Applicants must submit two to five relevant samples of work.

Send submissions to [email protected]. Artists will be notified about decisions by Sept. 4. For more information, go to creativeportland.com/open-call.

