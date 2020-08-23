OK, enough is enough! I am writing this letter to the editor because I am distressed with the yard signs and window and bumper stickers that I have been seeing over the summer in the midcoast.

I am a liberal Democrat and suffered through eight years of Paul LePage. I even applied bumper stickers to my vehicle stating my dismay over his behavior toward others, including President Obama. But not once did I see a sign or bumper sticker that did any more than chastise LePage in decent, aboveboard terminology.

What is different now is what I am seeing in the anti-Mills signage, with variations on the expression “(Expletive) Mills” and other gross and disgusting verbiage. Although this, in fact, is protected speech, it’s over the top and demonstrates the divide and hatred of the far right.

This simmering hatred is uncalled for, and one can’t help but wonder what these individuals who display such garbage are and what ends they won’t go to when they don’t get their way. But then again, the president of the United States gives them permission on a daily basis to behave in this fashion.

So I end with telling these folks to clean up their acts and display some decency.

David Puff

Arrowsic

