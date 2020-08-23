Sen. Susan Collins seems to think that she has defeated COVID-19. The economic crisis caused by the pandemic is far from over, and yet Sen. Collins has checked out on vacation without bothering to pass an additional relief bill.
The Paycheck Protection Program undoubtedly saved countless jobs here in Maine, but it was not the panacea that Collins describes it as. Plenty of businesses found themselves left out of the significant relief package.
My PPP eligibility, as the owner of a small startup, was exceedingly low – a small help against the mountain of hard work I see in front of me. The loan eligibility is determined by 2½ months of payroll, so as the economic crisis grinds on, small businesses see no help on the horizon.
Families and individuals can likewise expect little help from Washington. The stimulus checks from March were a great lifeline to local economies. I was fortunate enough to set aside some of that stimulus money after paying bills, enabling me to support other local businesses – buying toys and books for our son and ordering from the local restaurants.
Another stimulus check would boost local economies, but Republicans will not add to the national debt. Collins supported a corporate tax break that fueled a nearly $1 trillion deficit, but when Maine families need help, she has suddenly become a deficit hawk. Now we know who she’s really working for.
Enjoy your vacation, Sen. Collins, because you were never interested in being my senator anyway.
Mike Bartles
Boothbay Harbor
