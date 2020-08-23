Recently a statue of Teddy Roosevelt was scheduled to be removed from the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History. It dawned on me that another president like him might be what this country needs!
He was an imperialist and a warmonger. Unknowingly Roosevelt also set the stage for Pearl Harbor by giving Japan a free hand in the Far East. This followed the Russo-Japanese War and Roosevelt’s congratulating them for sinking the Russian fleet in a surprise attack.
These actions, however, should not overshadow Teddy’s accomplishments, like going after big business by trust-busting. The Panama Canal was built and yellow fever wiped out. In addition, the number of national parks doubled when he was in office and vast tracts of federal lands were preserved.
Most importantly, Roosevelt started a third party, the Progressive Party. In a country where history has not been adequately taught in most schools for many years, this is important, as it explains many of the misconceptions that surround us.
When President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal coalition disappeared in the late 1960s, Southern Democrats became Republicans, many African Americans turned away from the party of Lincoln and things changed. The word “progressive” somehow is a dirty word for many people. These, sadly, are the people who think the Federal Reserve is a federal agency and don’t realize that socialism at the top makes socialism at the bottom look like chump change.
Peter Clifford
Northport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Help take pressure off the Postal Service
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Save lives, democracy – vote out Republicans in November
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Voters will have to do the job Collins wouldn’t
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Weskeag River is a world away from the busy tourist pipeline to Acadia
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with Yo-Yo Ma: How music can be like touch during these socially distant times
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.