Upon reading the recent bipartisan report on Russian interference, which clearly had nothing new to reveal, Sen. Susan Collins said, “More needs to be done to safeguard American democracy.”

Like maybe voting to remove a president instead of hoping he had “learned a … lesson“?

I guess the people of Maine will have to take up the job this November to “do more.” Bye bye, Susan!

Geeta Ramani

Portland

