Seven, contemporary, loft-style homes at the Nathan Clifford Residences are now on the market for the first time. One-, two- and three-bedroom condominium units are available, each with high-end finishes as well as charming original details, like a vintage chalk board and gorgeous wood built-ins. Living in a former classroom also means having gloriously oversized windows that let the soaring wall spaces glow.

Portland’s Oakdale neighborhood is tree-filled and friendly to walking and cycling. Shopping in the Old Port, dining at Woodfords Corner, exercising on the Back Bay, browsing the farmer’s market in Deering Oaks and starting a car trip on Interstate 295 are activities minutes away from you.

Building amenities mix nostalgic design with contemporary living needs, like bike storage and private lockers with room for a couple kayaks. The elevator opens to wide, gleaming hallways, lined with oversized doors. Down one hallway is a preserved, 40s-era chalk mural. There are two guest suites to book for out-of- town visitors—a favorite is in the former Principal’s Office. Residents can also access a fitness room, library and gathering space with kitchen.

Outside, residents enjoy personal plots in the building’s garden next to the shared patio, where one of those big, old, push pedal sinks has become a “wash fountain.” Each unit also has one or two deeded parking psaces. In the spirit of Nathan Clifford’s history as a community anchor, the adjacent playground and green space remain open for this wonderful neighborhood’s use. Learn more about these units and the history of this remarkable residence at nathancliffordcondominium.com.

Units at the Nathan Clifford residences are listed between $410,700 and $572,900 by Ed Gardner of Gardner Real Estate Group in Portland. Please contact Ed at 207-427-3637; 207-415-4493 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: