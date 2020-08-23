CUMBERLAND – Donna Jean Martin Berry, 71, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020, with her husband of 51 years, Richard Berry, by her side.

Donna was born in Portland, Oct. 7, 1948, a daughter of Thomas E. and Alma A. Titus Martin. Donna lived in several Maine towns including Portland, Dixfield, Scarborough, and Yarmouth; however, from the time she moved to Cumberland in the 7th grade, her heart was always in Cumberland, where she returned in 2009.

In 1966, Donna graduated from Greely High School, where she met her future husband, Richard. While at Greely, she wrote a history of Greely Institute, much of which was incorporated in Cumberland, Maine in Four Centuries, published in 1976. She excelled in math at a time when it wasn’t “a girl’s thing!” She was the only girl in her high school honors physics class. Donna graduated from Gorham State College (USM) in 1970. She worked for many years at Mabel I. Wilson School in Cumberland, teaching hundreds of 1st graders how to read. Her motto was: “It’s OK not to know; it’s not OK to not try!” In retirement, Donna worked at the L.L. Bean Call Center.

Donna and Richard were married Jan. 18, 1969. Gregory was born in 1972 followed by Andrea in 1978. Family was her focus, and she proudly detailed the accomplishments of her children and her five grandchildren. Donna always loved organizing flag ceremonies and talent shows with her sister and cousins. She considered her Titus cousins to be her close extended family and she always worked hard to stay connected with them all. Her interest in family led her to delve deep into genealogy. Donna loved finding her ancestors tucked away in small rural cemeteries, and she was proud that she proved her connections back to the American Revolution and was a member of the Elizabeth Wadsworth and Old York chapter of the DAR.

Donna exuded positivity. She was warm, welcoming, generous, and had a big personality. You always knew when she was in the room! She was creative and was a gifted seamstress and knitter. She shared her skills with others and taught a knitting class in Cumberland even after her eyesight began to fail. Donna made clothes for her children, and her baby sweaters are treasured family heirlooms.

She and Rich loved to travel and spent time in Florida. Donna found great joy in camping and spent many wonderful summers at Dummer’s Beach in Weld, where she made long-time friends. She cherished the many Fourth of July family vacations in Rangeley that began when she was a child and continued with her own grandchildren.

Girl Scouting was important to Donna. She joined a Brownie troop when she was in grade school and worked her way up through the ranks reaching the Gold Award (comparable to an Eagle Scout). While in high school, she represented Maine at the 1965 Girl Scout Senior Round Up, travelling by train to Farragut, Idaho. Donna never let her membership in the Girl Scouts lapse. She and her mother each received their Life pins together after 45 years of continuous membership in scouting. Donna was proud to have led the first Daisy Troop in Maine, and also that Andrea was the first ever Daisy GS in Maine!

Donna is survived by her husband, Richard Berry of Cumberland; son, Gregory Berry (Dara) of Framingham, Mass., daughter, Andrea Livingston (Charlie) of Cumberland; grandchildren, Jack, Genevieve, and Jocelyne Berry and Christopher and Abigail Livingston; sister, Liz Reinsborough (Tom); nephew Mark, and niece Betsey of Yarmouth; aunts, Clarissa Damon of Lewiston and Jean Titus of Auburn; and many loving cousins and friends.

Due to COVID- 19, a private family service will be held at the North Auburn Cemetery, Auburn with plans for a larger gathering next summer.

