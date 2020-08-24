Arrests

8/11 at 1:51 p.m. Carissa Wright, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Giles on Carriage Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

8/12 at 11:36 p.m. Terrence Beckwith, 28, of Lewiston Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on charges of attaching false plates and operating under the influence.

8/13 at 11:25 p.m. Michael Laviolet, 40, of Longmeadow Drive, Gorham, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Gray Road on charges of operating under the influence and refusal to submit to arrest.

Summonses

8/10 at 12:59 p.m. Alexander Keller, 18, of Hedgerow Drive, Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating beyond license restrictions.

8/11 at 5:40 p.m. Jesse Talty, 42, of Congress Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Tuttle Road on charges of operating without a license and violation of conditions of release.

Fire calls

8/12 at 2:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/13 at 1:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident to Cross Road.

8/13 at 7:36 p.m. Building fire on Vista Drive in Windham.

8/16 at 11:28 a.m. Hazardous condition on Blanchard Road.

8/16 at 12:43 p.m. Arcing electrical equipment on Range Road.

8/16 at 5:56 p.m. Chimney fire on Foreside Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from Aug. 12-19.

