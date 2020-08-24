Arrests

8/16 at 2:44 p.m. Timothy Alan Eggen, 46, of Lincolnville, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/16 at 11:35 p.m. Kyla Boatwright, 28, of Main Street, Saco, was arrested on Interstate 295 South by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

8/17 at 4:05 p.m. Alan Beaucage, 43, of Alna, was arrested on Allen Avenue Extension by Sgt. Kevin Conger, Officers Jeff Smith and Colin Gordan on a warrant and on charges of failing to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/19 at 6:01 p.m. Timothy Alan Eggen, 46, of Lincolnville, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger and Officer Kurt Fegan on charges of criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating condition of release.

Summonses

8/19 at 2:30 p.m. Melanie Vangel, 24, of Coyle Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of failing to stop for an officer.

8/20 at 10:02 a.m. Aaron Lee,23, of Harris Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Middle Road by Lt. Frank Soule on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

8/20 at 10:07 a.m. Julia Kehoe, 27, of Congress Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Mat Yeaton on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

8/14 at 6:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

8/14 at 9:11 p.m. Fire call on Lowell Farm Road.

8/16 at 5:56 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/17 at 4:01 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Pride Farm Road.

8/17 at 12:12 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Woodlands Drive.

8/17 at 3:30 p.m. Gasoline spill on Clearwater Drive.

8/18 at 12:16 p.m. Fire call on Mackworth Island.

8/18 at 6:16 p.m. Fire call on Maplewood Circle.

8/19 at 12:54 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Baltusrol Circle.

8/19 at 3:57 p.m. Inspection on Mackworth Island.

8/20 at 7:28 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ridgewood Drive.

8/20 at 8:19 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Ramsdell Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from Aug. 14-20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: