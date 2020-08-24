In President Trump’s tried-and-true method of “commit your crimes” out in the open, he has admitted that effecting changes in the postal system that cause delivery delays will undermine voting by mail. He is clearly aware – as evidenced by his attacks on mail-in voting – that high voter turnout by this means will result in his defeat in November.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has ordered changes that have already caused significant service delays affecting all Americans, including those dependent on the USPS for their medications, Covid-19 relief, and Social Security checks. And this, before before mail-in balloting adds to the crunch.

By having DeJoy direct these changes (e.g., removing hundreds of mail-sorting machines across the country), the president and DeJoy appear to be committing one federal crime: Obstructing the Mail (U.S. Code, Title 18, Part 1., chapter 83). If allowed to continue their scheme, come fall, they will be committing another: Interfering with an Election. (U.S. Code, Title 18, Part 1., Chapter 29.)

While I appreciate that Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King have written letters of concern to the postmaster general, I fear that urgent action is required in order to effectively address this matter. Time is of the essence to get those mail-sorting machines replaced and financial supports provided to ensure timely delivery of all mail items.

I urge Sens. Collins and King, and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to demand an early return from their recess to enact veto-proof legislation to restore our postal system and save our democracy.

Tom Berry

Kennebunk

