Robert Sylvain

6 p.m. Thursday. Via Zoom, pre-registration required. mainehistory.org

The Maine Historical Society presents a show called Memere’s Notebook: A Night of Acadian Music, and the star is Robert Sylvain. Sylvain performs music from his Acadian roots and is known well beyond Maine. He’s also the frontman for Sylvain’s Acadian Aces. Sylvain inherited his grandmother’s childhood notebook of old Acadian ballads, and he’s researched them for historical sources, found the original melodies, and translated and arranged the songs as a way of celebrating and keeping Acadian culture alive in Maine. Register for his Zoom performance to hear the songs performed live.

Sara Hallie Richardson with Amarantos Quartet

8 p.m. Friday, donations accepted during performance. State Theatre Facebook page.

What happens when you pair one of Maine’s most original and unique songwriters and vocalists with a string quartet? Pure magic, that’s what! Here’s a chance to stream Sara Hallie Richardson performing with Amarantos Quartet from the State Theatre. The quartet is comprised of Meg McIntyre (violin), Anna Maria Amaroso Noyes (viola), Hannah Jackson (cello) and Lauren Genova (violin). Four string players combined with Richardon’s indie folk song stylings promises to be a resplendent evening of live music.

Ain’t It A Pretty Night

7 p.m. Friday. River Winds Farm and Estate, 121 Louden Road, Saco, $10 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus or with a parent. eventbrite.com

Opera on Tap Maine and River Winds Farm and Estate present a night of arias, art, songs and musical theater. Ain’t It a A Pretty Night features performances by singers Jane Clukey, Jenna Guiggey, Mary Johnston Letellier, Kimberly Ouellette and David Worobec, accompanied by Scott Wheatley. Bring a camp or beach chair and claim your perfect spot on the 160-acre farm. Beach Dawgs Hot Dogs and BBQ will be on site, and you can arrive starting at 6 p.m. In case of foul weather, there will be a huge tent, so the show will happen rain or shine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: