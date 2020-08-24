Mainers who have exhausted their unemployment benefits may get a months-long extension under a state program rolling out this week that will boost eligibility up to a full year.

The state’s extended benefits program will provide an additional 13 weeks of benefits for jobless workers who have run out of aid, the Maine Department of Labor said Monday.

In normal times, unemployed Mainers can claim benefits for up to 26 consecutive weeks – about 6 months. The federal CARES Act, passed in March, includes a federally funded 13-week extension of benefits, which were made available in Maine almost two months ago. That provision extended eligibility up to 39 weeks.

The state program would prolong benefits even further – up to 52 weeks – as the state and country go through one of the most severe recessions in modern history. Maine’s unemployment rate in July was about 10 percent, matching its highest point during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Mainers who have exhausted their benefits do not need to take any action to receive an extension, the labor department said.

The average duration of jobless benefits in June was about 10 weeks, according to the department. Almost 1,350 claimants exhausted their benefits that month, it reported.

This story will be updated.

