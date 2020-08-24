The New York Mets have come up clean since two positive COVID-19 cases in the organization last week, clearing the way for the team to continue its season.

The Mets are working out at Citi Field on Monday and will return to action Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins in New York, according to a statement from Major League Baseball.

Tuesday’s doubleheader will make up for last Thursday’s postponed game in Miami – the Marlins will serve as the home team in the second game despite playing in New York. Doubleheaders during the 2020 season have been condensed to seven-inning games in the interest of player health and safety.

The Mets will start to make up part of the three-game series missed against the New York Yankees over the weekend with doubleheaders scheduled for Friday Aug. 28 and Sunday Aug. 30th, with a game in between on Saturday, all of which will be at Yankee Stadium.

As it stands now, the Mets are scheduled to play nine games over the next six days.

The final regular-season game against the two New York rivals will be made up at Citi Field on Thursday Sept. 3.

As for how the COVID-19 cases struck the organization, “we have a high degree of confidence that this exposure that we received is not as a result of anyone misbehaving,” Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters during a virtual press conference Monday.

TRADE: The Toronto Blue Jays acquired struggling slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for $100,000.

The 27-year-old Vogelbach was a first time All-Star last season but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after hitting .094 with two home runs and four RBI in 18 games this season. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to being a designated hitter.

A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break. But the league adjusted after his All-Star Game appearance and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2½ months of the season.

He is a career .196 hitter with 36 home runs, 95 RBI and 120 walks in 223 games over parts of five seasons with the Mariners, beginning with his debut in 2016.

