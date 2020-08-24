PORTLAND — Warren Avenue will be closed overnight for four nights this week and next week for turnpike bridge work.
The closures are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. The road will also be closed during the same time period on Sunday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Aug. 31.
The work will include the removal of structural steel on the bridges that carry Maine Turnpike traffic over Warren Avenue. While the roadway is closed, traffic will be rerouted around via Riverside Street and Forest Avenue.
