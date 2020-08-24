Arrests

8/17 at 12:38 a.m. Quintia Moran, 24, of Portland, on Gilman Street on charges of aggravated assault, criminal restraint and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

8/17 at 1:34 a.m. Abdulkadir Hassan, 28, of South Portland, on Elm Street on a charge of suspended registration.

8/17 at 8:48 a.m. Thimothee Murashi, 20, of Portland on Cutter Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/17 at 3:10 p.m. Jillian Heald-Robertson, 54, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of unlawfully furnishing scheduled drugs.

8/17 at 3:10 p.m. Paolo Patriotti, 47, of Naples, on High Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

8/17 at 3:42 p.m. Matthew Hall, 44, of Gray, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/17 at 3:48 p.m. Daniel McClure, 35, of Westbrook, on Riverside Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

8/17 at 7:55 p.m. Caitlyn Tucker, 22, of South Portland, on Mayo Street on a charge of illegal attachment of plates.

8/17 at 9 p.m. Shawn Henry Bubar, 37, of Sabbatus, on Auburn Street on a charge of fugitive from justice and an outstanding warrant.

8/17 at 11:18 p.m. Lewis Mackay, 28, of Portland, on York Street on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle, operating under the influence and operating without a license.

8/18 at 6:06 a.m. Christopher A. Hodgkins, 32, address unlisted, on Market Street on two counts of criminal mischief and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/18 at 3:43 p.m. Tyler Poppas, 43, of Portland, on Gilman Street on a charge of assault.

8/18 at 4:44 p.m. Khan Dy, 52, of Portland, on Illsley Street on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

8/18 at 7:01 p.m. Daniel R. McIntyre, 29, of Bowdoin, on Commercial Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/19 at 12:49 a.m. Steven Jasper, 45, of Portland, at Congress Square on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/19 at 12:55 a.m. Tauri Antoine Barnes, 38, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

8/19 at 10:36 a.m. Dustin Cole, 42, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/19 at 12:30 p.m. Nicholas Closson, 39, address unlisted, on a charge of fugitive from justice.

8/19 at 12:36 p.m. Aaron Michael Landry, 41, of Standish, on Woodfords Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/19 at 3:29 p.m. Noah Harrison Fisher, 20, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/19 at 3:35 p.m. Stacey Foley, 48, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/19 at 5 p.m. James Person, 56, of Lewiston, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/19 at 6:15 p.m. Corey A. Wright, 32, of Biddeford, on Congress Street on probation violation.

8/19 at 7:14 p.m. Christopher M. Ross, 32, of New Gloucester, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/19 at 8:50 p.m. Winfield Doyle, 44, of Portland, on Preble Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/19 at 9:29 p.m. Jonathan Michael Singleton, 28, of Bangor, on Middle Street on two counts of violation of conditional release.

8/19 at 11:11 p.m. Abdulkadir Bile, 28, of Portland, on Douglass Street on a charge of assault.

8/20 at 1:40 a.m. Brianna M. Meserve, 24, of Portland, on Pearl Street on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating without a license, unauthorized use of property and violation of conditional release.

8/20 at 5:45 a.m. Melissa L. Anderson, 44, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/20 at 7:07 a.m. Jonathan Hines, 56, address unlisted, on Hanover Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/20 at 6:45 p.m. David Pippen, 36, of Portland, location unlisted, on two outstanding warrants.

8/20 at 6:53 p.m. Christian Bellanceau, 29, address unlisted, on Preble Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/20 at 11:10 p.m. Robert Bean-Pinkham, 25, of Windham, on Washington Avenue of a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault.

8/21 at 12:14 a.m. Tyrie D. Williams, 41, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/21 at 12:28 a.m. Troy Austin Collyer, 26, address unlisted, on Middle Street on two outstanding warrants.

8/21 at 2:48 a.m. Ryan F. Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Fellows Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/21 at 7:31 a.m. Alison J. Leconte, 52, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/21 at 7:31 a.m. David L. Perkins, 42, of South Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/21 at 2:28 p.m. Corey Griffin, 27, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on an outstanding warrant and three violation of bail/conditional release.

8/21 at 5:24 p.m. Cathy Ann Mulligan, 44, of Jefferson, on Brighton Avenue on two outstanding warrants.

8/21 at 7:11 p.m. Russell W. Townsend, 51, address unlisted, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/21 at 10:24 p.m. Mac O’Neil Kathihabwa, 19, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of operating after suspension, violation of conditional release and operating under the influence.

8/21 at 11:13 p.m. Rory E. Nagem, 23, of Falmouth, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/22 at 3:30 a.m. Gary Willard Gaskell, 52, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and four counts of violation of conditional release.

8/22 at 6 p.m. Ryan T. McDevitt, 38, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/22 at 8:21 p.m. Michael Bradeen, 30, of Scarborough, on Bramhall Street on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

8/22 at 11:16 p.m. Douglas Emanuel Majon, 14, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating without a license.

8/23 at 12:37 a.m. Donald Arno, 60, of Standish on Valley Street on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

8/23 at 9 a.m. Summer Stinson, 24, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of assault.

8/23 at 6:08 p.m. Claude Dionne, 67, of Portland, on Highland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

