HOCKEY

Forward Alex Kile, who led the Maine Mariners in scoring last season, will be back for a third season after re-signing with the team.

Kile was the first player signed by the ECHL team two years ago.

In 57 games last season, Kile had a team-high 51 points (16 goals and a team-high 35 assists).

NHL: The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri, a restricted free agent, to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20.

The pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying the start 1-3 weeks. Leagues are also preparing to push back their championship games to as late as Dec. 19. Four conferences – including the Big Ten and Pac-12 – have postponed the fall season altogether.

The semifinals are scheduled to be held Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Serena Williams was pushed to the brink of a stunning loss in her longest match since 2012 before pulling away with a perfect tiebreaker and edging Arantxa Rus 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (0) at New York.

• Bothered by a bad neck that a trainer massaged twice, Novak Djokovic double-faulted seven times and trailed by a break in each set before avoiding the rash of upsets at the Western & Southern Open by taking the last four games for a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

CORONAVIRUS

TRACK: Jamaican track sensation Usain Bolt said on social media Monday he is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and is quarantining himself as a precaution.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.

SOCCER

MLS: New England Revolution Coach Bruce Arena was suspended for two more games and fined $15,000 for confronting game officials after receiving a red card in the team’s July 25 match against Philadelphia.

Arena served the first game of his suspension on Thursday. He will also miss Tuesday’s match against D.C. United and Saturday’s against the New York Red Bulls. Assistant coach Richie Williams is expected to lead the team.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Phil Mickelson made five straight birdies on the back nine to shoot a 10-under 61 and take a one-shot lead in his debut on the PGA Tour Champions at Ridgedale, Missouri.

Mickelson finished with 11 birdies to take a one-shot lead over David McKenzie.

K.J. Choi, making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions, was joined in a group at 7 under by Rocco Mediate, Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic. Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh were among those another shot back.

