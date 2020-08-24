The State Fire Marshal’s office is seeking information on three fires that were set this month at two residences — one in Norridgewock, the other in Mercer.

Sgt. Joel Davis confirmed Monday the fires — two at 515 Ward Hill Road and another on the Rome Road, near Route 2 in Mercer — were started intentionally.

Both homes were vacant when the blazes occurred.

The first fire was reported on the Rome Road, near Route 2 in Mercer, at 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 16. Norridgewock firefighters responded to the call, according to police logs.

Davis said the house was destroyed.

The first fire at 515 Ward Hill Road was reported at 4:18 a.m. on Aug. 18. Norridgewock, Madison and Skowhegan firefighters responded.

Another fire at the same property was reported at 2:55 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24. Norridgewock Fire Chief David Jones said Madison, Smithfield and Skowhegan firefighters teamed up to extinguish the blaze.

Davis said investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal do not believe the same person is responsible for the two fires on Ward Hill Road.

Any information should be directed to Investigator Jeremy Damren at 207-624-7076.

