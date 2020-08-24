Book talk with Honorable Barbara Hackman Franklin, 29th U.S. secretary of commerce
6 p.m. Sept. 3. Email [email protected] to request Zoom streaming link.
Camden Public Library invites you to spend some time online with the Hon. Barbara Hackman Franklin as she talks about the book “A Simple Justice,” by Les Strout. Based on the “A Few Good Women” oral history project at the Penn State University Libraries, “A Matter of Simple Justice” illuminates the Nixon administration’s groundbreaking efforts to expand the role of women— and the long-term significant advances for women in the American workplace. At the forefront of these efforts was Barbara Hackman Franklin, a staff assistant to the president who was hired to recruit more women into the upper levels of the federal government.
