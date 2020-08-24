A hand-made carillon with 49 bronze bells will ring out on the new Village sidewalks during the Walk Around Wiscasset 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The carillon will be played by Mike Everett of Dresden who designed and fashioned the instrument about 30 years ago.

The carillon is made up of circular bells and has a four-octave range. Everett plays on the edge of the bells, laid sideways, by striking them with a xylophone mallet. He compares the sound of the carillon to a glass harmonica or church bells with a lasting ring.

To fabricate the carillon, Everett first made wooden forms of the bells, turned on a lathe, then had them cast in a Lewiston machine shop, now gone, out of bronze.

To acknowledge the end of the town’s MDOT construction project and the inaugural year of the newly expanded sidewalks, Sarah’s Café will be distributing grab and go tidbits during the Walk Around. Additional music and an interactive community project will add to the low-key, safely distancing activities. Masks are required. Village shops and galleries will be open during the Walk Around at the owners’ discretion.

During the Walk Around, Wiscasset joins the state and the nation in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote; the 19th Amendment became part of the Constitution on August 26, 1920. Walk Around strollers are invited to wear white clothing to honor the suffragists who frequently wore white at their demonstrations during the more than 70 years of lobbying for women’s suffrage.

Walk Around Wiscasset, replacing Wiscasset Art Walk during summer 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, will be held on the last Thursday of August and September. For more information about Walk Around Wiscasset, visit www.wiscassetartwalk.org or contact Lucia Droby at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: