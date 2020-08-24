The Topsham Public Library will be accepting submissions for its annual Joy of the Pen writing competition. Maine residents submitting previously unpublished works will be considered. Submissions will be welcomed Sept. 5-Oct. 3.

Last year, 10 prizes were awarded in the categories of adult fiction, nonfiction, and poetry; teen fiction and poetry; and Maine-related nonfiction. This year, the following categories were added: kids fiction and poetry and pandemic reflections. A virtual reception to announce the winners will be held in November (date and time to be announced). For more information and online application, visit joyofthepen.topshamlibrary.org.

For more information, please call the library at (207)-725-1727, email [email protected] or visit topshamlibrary.org. The competition is sponsored by The Cryer, the Friends of the Topsham Public Library and Just Write Books.

