GARDINER — Two area residents were killed Sunday night when their motorcycle collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Anthony Fournier, 22, of Sabattus, the operator of the motorcycle, and his passenger Kristin Doughty, 24, of Winthrop, both died at the accident scene, at the intersection of Cherry and Water streets in Gardiner.

Gardiner police said the pair were traveling west on Water Street on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when, witnesses said, the motorcycle left its travel lane, near 617 Water St., and went into the eastbound travel lane, colliding with a Ford Escape SUV driven by Patrick Shepard, 48, of Readfield, traveling east on Water Street.

Shepard was taken by Gardiner Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, with complaints of pain. A passenger in his vehicle was uninjured.

The accident took place at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday and the section of Water Street where it occurred was closed for multiple hours.

Neither of the deceased were wearing helmets, police said in a news release.

Maine State Police assisted at the accident scene. No charges are expected to be filed, according to Gardiner Police Chief James Toman.

