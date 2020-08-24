The Help Yourself Shelf food pantry at St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset is the recipient of Stamp Out Hunger funds generated at Wiscasset Shaw’s in September. Each special bag purchased will award $1 to the pantry to be used for purchasing supplies through Good Shepherd Food Bank.

In a news release, the pantry stated: “The HYS wishes to extend thanks once more to all the many individuals and groups who support the mission of the Shelf, especially in these times of COVID, with their monetary and supply donations. Gratitude is extended to Shaw’s and Hannaford stores for their participation in Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Fresh Rescue program which sources our pantry with much of its produce, bakery, and protein offerings throughout the year. Through Good Shepherd’s Mainers Feeding Mainers program Help Yourself Shelf also receives wonderful fresh produce from Twin Village Foodbank Farm and Lincoln County Gleaners. We need to single out Big Al Cohen who has been our ‘fairly godfather’ during the these difficult times. Without all of those supports, the HYS’s ability to aid the food insecure individuals and families taking part with fresh, quality nourishment would be meager.”

The pantry is open Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for curbside pick up.

The pantry is also seeking volunteers. For more information, about Help Yourself Shelf assistance or volunteering, contact St. Philip’s at 882-7184.

