Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 17-23.
Fire calls
8/17 at 2:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
8/17 at 4:15 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Oakwood Drive.
8/17 at 7:53 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Fieldstone Drive.
8/17 at 9:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/18 at 6:51 a.m. Lines down on Main Street.
8/18 at 2:53 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
8/19 at 12:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lafayette Street.
8/19 at 9:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Portland Street.
8/19 at 10:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gables Drive.
8/21 at 8:25 a.m. Inspection on East Elm Street.
8/21 at 2:36 p.m. Elevator emergency on Gilman Road.
8/22 at 1:57 p.m. Fire call on Cousins Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Aug. 17-23.
