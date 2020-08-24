Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 17-23.

Fire calls

8/17 at 2:31 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/17 at 4:15 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Oakwood Drive.

8/17 at 7:53 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Fieldstone Drive.

8/17 at 9:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/18 at 6:51 a.m. Lines down on Main Street.

8/18 at 2:53 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/19 at 12:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lafayette Street.

8/19 at 9:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Portland Street.

8/19 at 10:32 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Gables Drive.

8/21 at 8:25 a.m. Inspection on East Elm Street.

8/21 at 2:36 p.m. Elevator emergency on Gilman Road.

8/22 at 1:57 p.m. Fire call on Cousins Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Aug. 17-23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: