BIDDEFORD — Aline D. Martel, 94, of Lyman, formerly of Biddeford, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in Biddeford on Nov. 6, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Alida (Martineau) Daudier. She was educated locally in Biddeford Public Schools, and was a graduate of Biddeford High School. On Sept. 23, 1943, Aline married the love of her life, Frank Martel in St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. Together, they went on to raise three children.

Aline enjoyed reading and traveling. She worked for several years with Pepperell Manufacturing Company, Sears & Roebuck on Alfred Street in Biddeford, and Rome Department Stores in Rome, New York.

Aline is survived by: her son, Paul J. Martel and his companion, Lisa Michaud of Lyman; daughters, Jeanne M. Sellick and husband, Steve of Lyman, and Diane M. Holmes of Lyman and former son-in-law, Wayne Holmes of Florida; brother, Joseph Daudier and wife, Debbie of Stuart, Flordia; and sister, Jacqueline M. Laflamme and husband, Gilles of Arundel. She also leaves behind her three grandchildren; Ann Collins and husband, Chris of Florida, Lisa Duckworth and partner, Jim Hayes of Lyman, and Melissa Gallant of Lyman; as well as six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Aline was preceded in death by: her husband, Frank Martel in 1994; grandson, Robin Etzler; and brothers Leo, Paul, and Gerard Daudier.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery on West Street in Biddeford, with a luncheon to follow at the home of Jackie and Gil Laflamme, 204 New Road in Arundel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Biddeford Savings Bank towards the liver transplant of Michael Philip Lemieux, son of Brenna Laflamme and Michael Lemieux Sr. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

