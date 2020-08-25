Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 18-23.
Summonses
8/22 Angelito Hernandez, 21, of Elm Street, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on Washington Street on a charge of operating without a license.
Fire calls
8/17 at 4:09 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.
8/17 at 9:28 p.m. Public assist on Andrews Road.
8/18 at 4:55 p.m. Smoke investigation on Middle Street.
8/18 at 7:35 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Winter Street Court.
8/20 at 8 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Varney Mill Road.
8/20 at 5:11 p.m. Public assist on Washington Street.
8/20 at 8:20 p.m. Fluid spill at State Road and Richardson Street.
8/22 at 4:07 a.m. Smoke alarm on Front Street.
8/23 at 12:45 p.m. Structure fire on Washington Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from Aug. 17-23.
