Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 18-23.

Summonses

8/22 Angelito Hernandez, 21, of Elm Street, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on Washington Street on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/17 at 4:09 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

8/17 at 9:28 p.m. Public assist on Andrews Road.

8/18 at 4:55 p.m. Smoke investigation on Middle Street.

8/18 at 7:35 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Winter Street Court.

8/20 at 8 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Varney Mill Road.

8/20 at 5:11 p.m. Public assist on Washington Street.

8/20 at 8:20 p.m. Fluid spill at State Road and Richardson Street.

8/22 at 4:07 a.m. Smoke alarm on Front Street.

8/23 at 12:45 p.m. Structure fire on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from Aug. 17-23.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: