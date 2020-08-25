Arrests
8/20 at 7:13 a.m. William Scott Carver, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a warrant.
Summonses
8/19 at 9:25 a.m. Flannery McAdam, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of driving an uninspected motor vehicle.
8/20 at 7:22 a.m. Christian Kjaer, 49, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.
8/20 at 8:11 a.m. Dustin Weise, 44, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a seat belt violation charge.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven calls from Aug. 18-24.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Aug. 18-24.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Rap at auction: Biggie’s crown and Tupac Shakur letters
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: Aug. 18-24
-
Nation & World
Officials tackle daunting task of tracking COVID-19 infections from South Dakota motorcycle rally
-
The Forecaster
Safe Passage turns 20: Guatemala aid organization marks milestone with global virtual 5K
-
Times Record
UPDATE: Bowdoin woman reported missing says she’s safe in Mississippi