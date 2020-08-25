Arrests

8/20 at 7:13 a.m. William Scott Carver, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a warrant.

Summonses

8/19 at 9:25 a.m. Flannery McAdam, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Old Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

8/20 at 7:22 a.m. Christian Kjaer, 49, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.

8/20 at 8:11 a.m. Dustin Weise, 44, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a seat belt violation charge.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven calls from Aug. 18-24.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Aug. 18-24.

