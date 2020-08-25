Kevin Haley, one of the most successful coaches in Maine high school swimming, is retiring after 32 seasons at Cheverus High, the school announced Tuesday.

Haley coached both the boys’ and girls’ teams at Cheverus. His teams won nine state championships, including the last eight Class A boys’ state titles. The Cheverus girls won the Class A championship in 2014.

“I am filled with emotion. I never thought this day would come and quite frankly I never wanted it to come,” Haley said in a press release from the school. “Life is passing by very fast as you know and I made this decision for what’s best for me and my family, and I know and understand you fully support my decision.”

Cheverus Athletic Director Amy Ashley said of Haley, “We have been very fortunate to have him lead the way for our student athletes both in and out of the pool. … While this program has been extremely successful, Kevin does not ascribe to a ‘win-at-all-cost’ mentality. He understands the impact of the coach-athlete relationship and worked hard to cultivate a team culture where athletes were recognized as much for their character, leadership, and grace as they were for their talent.”

Haley became an assistant swimming coach at Cheverus in 1988, a year after he graduated from the school. He became head coach of the boys’ team 10 years later and head coach of the girls shortly after Cheverus became a co-ed school in 2000.

“I have had the pleasure and honor to meet, coach and teach so many young men and women since 1988,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful journey to be able to teach and educate these young men and women about life lessons at the same time, coaching the sport of swimming and diving.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »