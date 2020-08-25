OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Local Republicans have nominated Craig Pendleton as their party’s candidate for the Maine Senate District 31 seat, according to a press release by the Maine Senate GOP.

Pendleton, a resident of Old Orchard Beach, is the former executive director of the Biddeford-Saco Chamber of Commerce and was named the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Professional of the Year in 2018. He currently serves as the director of external affairs for Biddeford-Saco-OOB Transit, and has previously served as a guest lecturer at the University of New England.

“I’m honored by this nomination,” Pendleton said. “I will be working hard to get my name and message out to the district in the coming weeks. My priority is what it has always been: to help build greater opportunity for our community and our state.”

“I’m committed to working collaboratively by bringing community members and leaders together, and thinking broadly to find solutions.” said Pendleton. “I encourage anyone who would like to have a conversation about the issues to please get in touch with me.”

Pendleton has a long history of advocating for increased local opportunity and supporting local industry, according to the release. A longtime commercial fisherman, he founded the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance to advocate for commercial fishermen and sustainable marine resource practices. He ran the organization for more than a decade.

In 2001, Pendleton was honored with the Gulf of Maine Visionary Award, and in 2008 he was honored with the Highliner of the Year Award from National Fisherman Magazine. Pendleton has also served as a corporator of Sweetser; as a member of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the chairman of the Maine Credit Union League’s Financial Literacy Council, and as a member of The Food Commons National Board of Directors. In 2002, he was honored for his nonprofit work with the Noyce Award from the Maine Community Foundation. In 2010, he received the Director’s Award from Husson University.

Pendleton’s nomination has earned praise from other legislators, including Dana Dow, R-Lincoln, the State Senate Republican leader, according to the release. “Craig has a deep understanding of local issues, of small businesses, of non-profits, and of the broader economic environment of Maine,” Dow said. “He will be a valued member of the Maine Senate.”

Assistant Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, said Pendleton will bring valuable experience to the legislature. “It’s so important to have people with practical experience in the Legislature.” Timberlake said. “Craig has shown over and over how dedicated he is to his community. I know he’ll bring that same dedication to his work in the Senate, and I look forward to working with him.”

Senate District 31 includes the municipalities of Hollis, Limington, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, and part of Buxton.

