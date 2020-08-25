Arrests
8/23 at 11:40 a.m. Alfred Bellanceau, 53, of Bow Street, was arrested on School Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a warrant and on a charge of violating condition of release.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 17-23.
Fire calls
8/19 at 8:43 a.m. Inspection on U.S. Route 1.
8/19 at 3:48 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at Wardtown Road and Peter Robin Way.
8/19 at 7:04 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.
8/22 at 9:59 a.m. Motor vehicle road at Wolfe’s Neck Road and Little River Lane.
8/23 at 5 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Murch Road.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Aug. 17-23.
