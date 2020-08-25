PORTLAND — Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ will celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach with its first-ever live-streamed concert next month.

The concert, at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, will feature Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley, who will be playing “Toccata and Fugue in D minor,” “The Jig Fugue,” “Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor” and other favorites.

“This free concert is being offered by us as a gift to the people of the city of Portland, and the people of Maine and beyond,” Friends of Kotzchmar Organ said in a release.

The Kotzschmar Organ, dedicated in 1912, is one of only two municipal organs in the U.S. with a municipal organist.

