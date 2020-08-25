Follow the History Trail

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend a day and if you’re also a history buff, visit the Windham Historical Society’s website and print out the map that can take you on the Windham History Trail. Developed by the Society and the Windham Public Library, the trail will take you to many of the historic sites that we have right here in town. In addition to seeing historic homes and buildings, you will travel to some lovely scenic places that may surprise you. The weather will be cooling down soon and late summer into the fall is a perfect time to take this adventure. Visit the Windham Historical website at windhamhistorical.org and click on “Resources.” Then click on “History Trail Map” and you’ll be all set to begin to travel through time.

Summer Snacks grand total

With the help of their parishioners and other members of the Windham community, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish gathered 5,197 total snacks during their Operation Summer Snacks initiative. These snacks go a long way in providing children in need with healthy treats throughout the summer season.

Mystery Fun

Join the Windham Public Library virtually on Facebook from 4-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays for a cornucopia of interesting activities during their Mystery Fun program. Designed for children in grades K-6, this activity can be done alone or with the whole family joining in on the fun. You’re guaranteed not to be bored. If you’d like more information, contact the library at 892-1908.

Veteran’s Association meeting notice

The annual membership meeting of the Windham Veteran’s Association is at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Windham Veteran’s Center. On the agenda is a vote on the most recent bylaws review and recommended changes that have been sent out to membership under separate cover. All vets should mark their calendars to be sure to attend this important event.

