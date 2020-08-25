Why am I voting for Democrat Katey Branch for Maine Senate in District 19?

I am an independent, and I have never endorsed a candidate before, but I feel strongly that Katey will represent our district in a way that we can all be proud of. Her commitment to a strong, local and sustainable economy that works for everyone, as well as her pledge to run a positive campaign, are very appealing to me. Many people will have much more insight into all her local involvements, accomplishments and strong leadership skills, but I will try to share something equally important to me.

I moved to Norway in 2015. After I met her at an in-town event, she was so kind and welcomed me to the community. I remember thinking how this town was very special, as she was a wonderful reflection of that.

Over the last few years, I observed on many occasions how Katey has a sincere love and respect for all people. When you are talking with her she is engaged fully with you. If you reach out to her with a question, she is sure to get back to you. I have no doubt she will have an open-door policy on hearing our concerns.

During these challenging times, it will be difficult to engage with the public as we are used to on the campaign trail. I urge any interested voter to connect with Katey through her website www.KateyBranch.com and learn more about her and her vision for our future.

Donna Friberg

Norway

