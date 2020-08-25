Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  9/1  6 p.m.  School Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  8/27  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Fri.  8/28  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  9/3  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  8/27  7:30 a.m.  Hunter Roads Field Committee

Tues.  9/1  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  9/2  6 p.m.  Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  9/1  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Tues.  9/1  8 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Wed.  9/2  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/27  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  8/27  7 p.m.  School Committee

Tues.  9/1  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Wed.  9/2  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Thur.  9/3  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

filed under:
chebeague island maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster police beat, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles