Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Tues. 9/1 6 p.m. School Committee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 8/27 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
Fri. 8/28 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Thur. 9/3 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 8/27 7:30 a.m. Hunter Roads Field Committee
Tues. 9/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 9/2 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 9/1 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 9/1 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Wed. 9/2 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/27 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 8/27 7 p.m. School Committee
Tues. 9/1 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Wed. 9/2 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Thur. 9/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Police respond to reports of shooting in Waterville, block off multiple roads
-
Local & State
Neglected animals held in pandemic limbo slowly move toward adoption
-
Times Record
Lisbon seeks development ideas for Worumbo site
-
Varsity Maine
Cheverus swim coach Kevin Haley retires after 32 years
-
Times Record
Busy Bath bridge undergoing months-long repairs