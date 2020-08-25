Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 9/1 6 p.m. School Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 8/27 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

Fri. 8/28 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Thur. 9/3 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 8/27 7:30 a.m. Hunter Roads Field Committee

Tues. 9/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 9/2 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 9/1 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 9/1 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Wed. 9/2 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/27 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 8/27 7 p.m. School Committee

Tues. 9/1 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board

Wed. 9/2 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 9/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

