PORTLAND – Richard Arlen Norton 89, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Portland on May 20, 1931 to Mildred A. Matthews and Ralph S. Norton, the second youngest of their seven children, Emma, Alberta, Edith, Ralph Jr., Lorraine,.and Loren.

Richard grew up on Chester Street in East Deering and often recalled his childhood on Casco Bay with great fondness. Richard graduated from Portland High School. After serving in the Army in Alaska, he returned home to marry Valorie Soule on Nov. 17, 1956 and settled in the Westgate area. There they raised their two daughters, Lori and Rhonda.

Richard worked at the American Can Company then the Portland Water District until his retirement. He then went on to volunteer for over 20 years at the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, laying track, fixing trains, and playing Santa for the yearly Polar Express. Richard was a Renaissance man and pillar of the neighborhood and community, who’s cheerful, kind heart, generosity, and an undeniable disposition for mischief and good humor endeared him to everyone he met.

Richard enjoyed painting, growing blue ribbon orchids, tinkering in his workshop, ham radio under the call sign KA1PLU, wildlife watching, lobster rolls, a good apple pie, and spending time with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife Valorie; daughters Lori and Rhonda; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, family and friends will be required to wear a facemask.

