Carole Ann (Hurley) Thibeault 1933 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Carole Ann (Hurley) Thibeault, beloved mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, cherished friend to so many, and devout catholic passed on to her next adventure on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mere Point Nursing Home in Brunswick, Maine. Carole was born in Richmond, Maine, the second of nine children to John C. and Phyllis (Sykes) Hurley on July 25, 1933. She was an admiring dutiful and loving daughter to her parents and a prized student to the teachings, guidance and example of her beloved mother. Those lessons would serve her so well her entire life. Growing up she enjoyed sports, academics, friendships, hanging May Baskets every spring, as well as her family life. Graduating salutatorian of the Richmond High School, class of 1950. She particularly enjoyed her summer employments in the hotels of Rangeley Lakes Maine during the last years of high school. Enthusiastic about the opportunity to create new friendships and the excitement and challenges of living on one’s own. Carol went on to enroll at Bliss Business College in Lewiston, Maine, graduating in 1951. Shortly afterward she gained employment as a secretary in the administrative offices of Central Maine Power Company in Augusta, Maine, and remained there until her marriage to Emile J Thibeault Jr., of Topsham on Nov. 27, 1952. After nearly two years of “living away” as Emile completed his military service, they returned to the area in 1954 and shortly thereafter set up housekeeping at the house they bought on Portland Road in Brunswick which they would call home for the remainder of their lives. There they would share a happy life together, enjoying great times with family and new and old friends, lovingly guiding their five sons and two daughters into adulthood until Emile’s sudden and heartbreaking death on September 15, 1991. She spent her remaining years, very active, surrounded by friends and family, volunteering in many endeavors at St. John the Baptist Parish in Brunswick (now all Saints Parish) and in the community, while maintaining a bakers position at the Brunswick High School cafeteria, which she had started in 1978 as her older children started to leave her nest. Mostly though, she spent her time as “Nana” enjoying the early years of her 15 grandchildren. It was believed that Carole had two hearts, one that she took to her new life in Brunswick and one that stayed behind in Richmond nurturing the incredibly strong bond that she had with her siblings, their families, and that community. She never forgot or betrayed her roots. Carole will be forever loved and missed by all who shared the times of her life; and her beautiful smile, charming and engaging personality, remarkable wit and sense of humor, and lovely gleaming eyes never forgotten. She was predeceased by her parents, her mother and father in law, Rose (Bouchard) and Emile J Thibeault Sr.; husband, Emile Jr.; son, Stephen; granddaughter, Sierra Whitney Thibeault, and great granddaughter, Rose Whitney Brawn; brothers, John P (Jack Hurley) and Harry E Hurley; sister, Patricia McManus; sisters in-law, Margaret (Eason) Hurley, Lorraine (Thibeault) Golden, Jacqueline (Bernier) Thibeault and Sandra Linton; brothers-in-law, Louis Thibeault Sr., Hugh Golden, Murray Stinson, Donald McManus and Timothy O’Donovan and nephew Brock Hurley. Left behind to cherish her memories are sisters, Mary Hurley and Nancy Stinson of Richmond, Charlotte O’Donovan of Falmouth and Phyllis Davis (Keith) of Penn Yenn, NY; brothers, Richard (Donna) and Robert of Richmond; sister-in-law, Claudia Hurley of Richmond and Florida; daughters, Theresa M Copp (Roc) of Poland and Jennifer Pinette (Paul) of Bowdoinham; sons, John (Lise) of Lewiston, Gary and James (Caroline) of Brunswick and Michael (Laurie) of Wiscasset; granddaughters, Amanda Brawn (Nate) of Richmond, Caitlyn Dunn (Ian) of Bowdoin, Nicole Thibeault (Mark) of S Paris, Kimberly Radcliff of Gardiner and Emilia Pinette of Bowdoinham; grandsons, Garett Copp (Rachel) of Ft. Collins, CO, Halsey Copp (Brittany) of Casco, Ryan Pinette of Bowdoinham, Jake Thibeault and Craig Thibeault of Lewiston, Kurt Thibeault (Marlene) of Cumberland, Evan Thibeault and Noah Thibeault of Brunswick and Ethan Thibeault (Page) of Bowdoin. Special relationship with Cathy Thibeault of Bowdoinham. Dearest Friends, Virginia Anderson, Norma Bouchard and Henry Gauthier, all of Brunswick and Janet Trott and the Sullivan family of Richmond. 11 great grandchildren and many many dear nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service to be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Covid-19 protocol will be required. Please do not hesitate to bring a chair. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhmes.com. Per Carole’s wishes, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Autism Society of Maine, 728 Main Street, Winthrop, Me

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous