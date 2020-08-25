Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  8/26  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/26  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  Zoom

Thur.  8/27  4 p.m.  Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors

Thur.  8/27  5 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Task Force

Mon.  8/31  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop  Zoom

Mon.  8/31  6 p.m.  City Council Meeting  Zoom

Tues.  9/1  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  9/2  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  9/2  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

