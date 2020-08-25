Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 8/26 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/26 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council Zoom
Thur. 8/27 4 p.m. Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors
Thur. 8/27 5 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Task Force
Mon. 8/31 5 p.m. City Council Workshop Zoom
Mon. 8/31 6 p.m. City Council Meeting Zoom
Tues. 9/1 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 9/2 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 9/2 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Aug. 26-Sept. 2
-
The Forecaster
Friends of Kotzschmar to celebrate Bach with free live-streamed concert
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: Pandemic pet peeves, part II
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Gideon speaks for rights of LGBTQ Mainers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: High school students need some in-person lessons