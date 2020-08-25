Arrests

8/19 at 7:14 p.m. Elton A. Goldmann, 30, of Thomas Point Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Lucas Shirland on Muddy River Lane, Bowdoinham, on a charge of violation of conditional release.

Summonses

8/17 at 11:30 p.m. Zachary I. Langlois, 22, of Shady Lane, Sabattus, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Route 196 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

8/18 at 6:33 p.m. Krystal L. Mello, 35, of Goldeneye Drive, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/20 at 11:26 p.m. Mark A. Connor, 35, of Starflower Lane, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/22 at 11:46 a.m. Patrick N. Flaherty, 34, of Harmony Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

8/22 at 10:22 p.m. Ruben R. Cardona, 30, of Perrier Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating without a license.

8/23 at 2:44 p.m. Lisa Y. Stewart, 47, of Adams Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Augusta Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

8/17 at 12:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

8/17 at 3:49 p.m. Electrical hazard on Maple Street.

8/17 at 5:24 p.m. ATV accident on Townsend Way.

8/18 at 3:18 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/18 at 3:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/18 at 8:06 p.m. Medical issue on Mallett Drive.

8/20 at 12:48 p.m. Medical issue on Caron’s Corner.

8/21 at 5:45 a.m. Assist Durham.

8/22 at 10:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Rainbow Court.

8/22 at 3:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

8/22 at 5:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.

8/23 at 5:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Aug. 17-24.

