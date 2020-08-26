Arrests

8/18 at 6:58 p.m. Robin Hodgkins, 52, of Canton Point Road, Dixfield, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Joshua Bernier on Potter Street.

8/18 at 9:26 p.m. Michael Schmidt, 30, listed as a transient, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Patrick Scott on Bath Road.

8/19 at 9:12 a.m. Colby Carr, 31, of Brunswick, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Jerod Verrill on Maine Street.

8/21 at 6:59 p.m. Janet Bergeron, 55, of Sawyer Lane, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz at River and Lamb Farm roads on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/23 at 10:49 a.m. Justin Dennison, 40, of Pleasant Street, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Pleasant Street on a charge of domestic violence assault. At the same time and place Jamie Gibbons, 43, of Maine Street, was arrested on a probation hold.

8/24 at 11:36 p.m. Hope Ashland-Brown, 25, of Long Street, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz at River Road and Nancy Drive on charges of violating condition of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

8/17 at 1:14 a.m. Steve Doray, 34, of Wiscasset Road, Pittston, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Maquoit Road on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

8/23 at 7:11 p.m. Haven Willis, 45, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Union Street on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

8/17 at 8:35 a.m. Alarm on Pegasus Landing.

8/18 at 10:41 a.m. Alarm on McKeen Street.

8/18 at 11:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

8/18 at 4:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mill Street and Sage Hill.

8/19 at 8:25 a.m. Alarm on Atlantic Avenue.

8/21 at 10:47 a.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

8/22 at 3:21 a.m. Alarm on Neptune Drive.

8/22 at 3:46 a.m. Outdoor fire on Maine Street.

8/23 at 8:20 p.m. Motor vehicle fire at Tree Farm and Old Portland roads.

8/24 at 9:26 a.m. Alarm on Stetson Street.

8/24 at 3:23 p.m. Structure fire on Theodore Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 62 calls from Aug. 17-25.

