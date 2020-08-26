Arrests
Shane Dickey, 26, Pine Street, Gorham, on July 3 on charges of violating condition of release, criminal restraint and domestic violence criminal threat, on Pine Street.
Tiffany A. Pelletier, 33, Van Vliet Drive, Gorham, on July 4 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.
Anthony Dipietrantonio, 54, Parker Hill Road, Gorham, on July 5 on a charge of operating under the influence, on Main Street.
Kaylee E. Lunn, 20, Lewiston, on July 5 on a charge of operating beyond license restriction, on New Portland Road.
