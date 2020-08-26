Overtime was short enough, the game itself wasn’t too taxing and Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak felt good enough Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy is sticking with his 35-year-old veteran for in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

“Halak is scheduled to start,” said Cassidy who said the goalie had skipped Wednesday’s optional morning skate. “He’s recovered well. That’s the plan.”

Halak made 36 saves during Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss in overtime to Tampa Bay which evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1. It was Halak’s first loss in the playoffs after winning three straight in the first round and Game 1.

Overall in the postseason (seeding games plus playoffs) Halak’s 4-2 with a 2.50 goals against average. He was 18-6-6 with a 2.39 GAA in 2019-20 before the pandemic pause.

Cassidy said he was still contemplating lineup changes among his skaters. Without specifying who, he said there was a forward who’d be a game-time decision for health reasons.

“There’s a game-time decision up front,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said he was considering dressing a seventh defenseman instead of 12 forwards to take some of the physical burden off his blueliners.

“We’ve contemplated that going into the second of a back to back,” Cassidy said. “Back-to-back games, for some guys that’s a heavier workload. (Charlie) McAvoy was over 25 minutes. We have a few smaller guys. It’s been a physical series for them. Save a little wear and tear and put some fresh legs in there.”

If he dresses seven defenseman – most likely adding Jeremy Lauzon or John Moore – Connor Clifton could see time at forward if situations warrant.

“He played some forward in Providence so he could pinch hit up there if something were to happen,” Cassidy said.

As for the Lightning, Coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Wednesday morning for who would start in the Tampa Bay net. Andrei Vasilevskiy has started and played in every game this postseason, including the exhibition. Curtis McElhinney, however, hasn’t seen any ice time since training camp in the two Blue-White scrimmages.

“Well, we have two goalies,” Cooper said. “One of them’s going to play tonight.”

The Lightning will be without Ryan McDonagh for the second straight game. He was injured in Game 1 and missed Tampa Bay’s 4-3 overtime in Game 2. McDonagh led Tampa in time on ice at 26:06 through the three round robin seeding games, the first round and Game 1. That was up from 20:42 during the regular season.

